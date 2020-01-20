Hinsdale South Boys Bowling Regional 1.18.20

The first IHSA regional of 2020 is here with boys bowling. Naperville Central and Naperville North competing in the Hinsdale South regional alongside four individual bowlers from Metea Valley.

Regionals

The top Mustang on the day is Jonathan Booker, he rolls a strike here and ends his six round series with a series of 1003

Lake Park is always one of the strongest contenders in the state and today is no exception, the Lancers advance to sectionals with a team score of 5693.

Naperville North senior Jason Barba is the team’s lone returning sectional qualifier, the Huskies soccer goalie saves this game with back to back strikes.

Naperville Central looking to qualify for state for a 2nd year in a row, Cole Preston helps his team’s chances with a strike in game four.

Naperville North’s Quinn Debolt keeps his ball online for a strike in game number five, his series of 1042 is 2nd best for the Huskies.

Redhawks rolling into game 5, Lake Ernst with a strike keeping Central near the top of the leaderboard.

Another Huskie, Nate Kordzinski gets his weight behind this hook and it delivers a strike. North moves into the top six with one game to play.

Matt McCormack with a tight, two handed shot which finds its spot for the strike. McCormack with 1057 series

Glenbard East in first place pretty much all day long, the Raiders with a complete team effort from the likes of individual champ Kyle Bailey, Anthony Pope and Nathan Aries.

Joey Koscal catches fire in game 5, starting off with a hambone, four strikes in a row. The senior with a 225 in game 5, one of three straight 200 games.

Another Metea Valley bowler, Eric Litwicki breaks the 1000 barrier, rolls a team high 1004 series. Evan Pellegrini and Michael Borowski also competing for MV.

Tops on the day for the Redhawks is Mitchell Johnson, a strike hears pushes him to a 1195 series as Naperville Central advances to sectionals with a third place finish.

Jeremy Price is the top Naperville North bowler of the day, he knows this one is on target before it even hits the pins. The senior flexes his way to the sectionals as an individual with a score of 1103. Glenbard East wins the Hinsdale South regional plaque while the Glenbard North/West co-op advances along with Lake Park and Naperville Central.

Check out how the Boys bowling season has progressed in our Boys Sports Higlights!