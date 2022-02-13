Hinsdale Central Wrestling Sectionals 02.12.22

We are at Hinsdale Central which is the host of this years wrestling sectionals for a second consecutive season. Three are our area teams all have wrestlers hoping to punch their ticket to Champaign.

145 Pounds Wrestle Backs

We start with the blood round at 145 pounds. It’s a rematch with Naperville North’s Cameron Clark and Marmion’s Tegan Chumbley. Clark won the last matchup in overtime and coincidentally this one needed extra time as well after Chumbley ties it up towards the end. In overtime Chumbley defends the Clark take down and takes care of the Huskie for the win. Clark finishes his season with a 29-8 record. Husky Ben Messier also falls in the blood round at 106.

195 Pounds Wrestle Backs

To the blood round at 195. Waubonsie’s Ashton Phillips can’t get the takedown on Marmion’s Teddy Perry and it’s a costly move. Perry takes care of Phillips ending his season at a record of 29-12. Warrior Jacob Housour also falls in the 220 blood round.

152 Third Place Match

Now we roll to the third place match at 152 featuring Redhawk Ayden Lutes taking on West Aurora Moses Quintana. Lutes is coming off a tough semi final loss to Shepard’s Damari Reed so he takes his anger out on Quintana. Once he takes his opponent down it is all over from as the senior takes the match with a 5-2 decision and is off to state.

160 Third Place Match

Third place match at 160 features another rematch with Waubonsie Valley’s Antonio Torres and Marmion’s Kenny Siwicki. Right away Torres goes after Siwicki with a single leg take down and takes control from there. After losing to Mount Carmel’s Colin Kelly in the semi finals Torres needed to win two matches including this one as he puts Siwicki in chicken wing position and it’s good for the pin. The Warrior is off to state for a second consecutive season.

126 Championship Match

Championship at 126 has Naperville Central’s Ethan Olson is a tough one with Mount Carmel’s Sergio Lemley. Olson loses the match by pin but is the runner up at 126. Olson is one of three of our area wrestler’s who will wrestler next week at U of I.