Hinsdale Central Girls Gymnastics Sectional 2.11.20

We head to Hinsdale Central for the 2020 IHSA Girls Gymnastics Sectional. Neuqua Valley, the Waubonsie Metea Co-op, Naperville North and Central all have individuals looking to place in the top five at Hinsdale Central to advance to state next weekend.

Vault

We start with Huskie Chloe Tsao on vault. Her Yurechenko twist off the apparatus earns her an 8.65 score. Tsao also qualified on beam where she earned an 8.25.

Thalia Bowen’s turn on the vault for the waubonsie/metea co-op. Her pike earns her a 9.0 score.

Lincoln-Way’s Grace Kmak hits a Yurechenko layout which helps her to 2nd place on the podium with a 9.475 score. She would place third in the all-around competition.

Uneven Parallel Bars

We move to the parallel bars with North’s Ellie Leiberman. She sticks her dismount of a layout which helps her to an 8.35 score.

Teammate Abby Aldrich also on the uneven bars, which is the only event she qualified for. She gets an 8.525 after her layout exit with the stuck landing.

Huskie Katie Kristle competing in the all –around on bars next. She hits the difficult skill before moving to the high bar. She would get an 8.55 score on this apparatus.

Tinley’s Taylor Talley on bars now. Her routine would earn her second place on the podium for the uneven bars with a 9.15 score. Talley would be the best all-around gymnast on the night though with a total score of 36.95 points.

Balance Beam

Lone redhawk competitor Marissa Swanson on beam. Her sequence of two back handpsrings and her dismount of a round off layout help her to a 7.5 score on beam.

Neuqua Valley’s Baylee Modaff on beam next. She starts her routine with a sequence of back handsprings. A little later she hits the standing back tuck which helps her to a 9.05 score and tied for fifth place on the podium.

Second place on the beam belongs to Oswego’s Emily Thomas. Her one handed front walkovers start her routine on a strong note and then a standing back tuck seals her place with a 9.2 score.

Floor

We round out the night on the floor with the co-ops Thera Bowen. She grabs an 8.8 score after her powerful front pass that she just narrowly sticks.

Neuqua’s Susan Jones also on floor rocks out a roundoff full. A little later front punch into a round of fbackhandpsring back tuck helps her to a 7.5 scoring.

The best team on of the evening would be Downers Grove South, Cherylin Parrilli on floor helps them to the top finish with a 8.775 scoring. They would bring home the Hinsdale Central sectional plaque with 144.075 points. The Lincon-Way Co-op would finish in second and Tinley Park in third.

