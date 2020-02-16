Hinsdale Central Boys Wrestling Sectional 2.15.20

Hinsdale Central is the host of this years Wrestling Sectional as four area teams all have wrestlers who are looking to qualify for Champaign

220 lbs

We start in the semi finals at 220 as Central’s Angelo Eklou gets a nasty takedown on St. Rita’s Eric Anderson from Eklou has him in pin position and punches his ticket to State despite losing in the championship round.

182 lbs

To the blood round at 182 as Metea’s Sean Burke looks to keep his State hopes alive but Downers Grove North’s Ben Bielawski getting the win over Burke. Burke would finish his season 16-9

195 lbs

Blood Round at 195 where Naperville North’s Dane Tsao is in a back and forth matchup with another Bielawski Drew. Bielawski would win the back and forth battle as Tsao finishes his season 23-18.

Central also gets another State Qualifier with Ryan Silva Winning against Lyons Township’s Will Bettigna. Silva does qualify for state despite losing in the 3rd place match

3rd Place match as Central’s Tyler Driessens is showing fire early on Marist’s Owen Dunlap, Dunlap would show a late effort but Driessens takes control for the third place finish.

170 lbs

Championship at 170 where Waubonsie’s Antonio Torres shows no mercy on Hinsdale Central’s Ron Kruse. The Warrior would Cruise in this one getting the win at 170 and a trip down state.

Check out other wrestling matches in our Boys Sports Highlights!