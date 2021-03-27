Hinsdale Central Badminton Sectional Meet 03.25.21

Hinsdale Central is one of the 16 sectional hosts for girls badminton. Naperville Central looking to bring home the plaque amongst five other teams.

Singles

Naperville Central one singles is represented by Elizabeth Atmore. Here she gets the first set point against Jennifer Guerrero from East Aurora.

Atmore won her first match of the day, but fell to Chase Polyak from Glenbard East and to Guerrero to end her sectional tournamnet.

The singles championship goes three sets between the aforementioned Chase Polyak and Hinsdale Central sophomore Jessica Han. The Glenbard East senior drops the first set in the finals to Han 21-10.

After winning a thrilling second set 27-25, Polyak pulls away in the third set 21-16 to win the singles sectional medal.

Doubles

The Naperville Central number two doubles team of Smridhi Kama and Jessica Pei competing in the consolation bracket, still with a chance to make state. In the near court, Kama drops a shot just inches over the net for the point as the Redhawks take the first set against Oak Lawn.

The Central duo wins this matchup, but falls in the consolation semi finals to Lea Angelakos and Aria Smith from Glenbard East to end their season.

Central’s number one doubles team featuring Hanna An and Michelle Hu faces Angelakos and Smith in the consolation finals, the winning team earns a trip to state.

This is actually the second matchup between these pairings in the sectional, with the Redhawks coming out on top 21-14, 21-17 in the opening round. Hanna An with a smash as Central looks for a repeat result, taking the first set 21-17.

But the Glenbard East pair did not battle all the way back for nothing, as Angelakos drops a shot over to help the Rams even things up 21-19 in set two. A third set tie breaker will decided who goes to state.

The Central girls regroup and seize control in the third set. Michelle Hu with a nice drop shot as the Redhawks punch their ticket 21-13 in set three.

The top four singles and doubles players all make it to state, but the Redhawks still playing for pride as well in the third place match against Maddie Maduzia and Allie Yang from Hinsdale Central. Maduzia with an incredible shot that she places perfectly for the early lead.

But in another match that goes three sets, Naperville Central comes out on top once again 21-16, 16-21, 21-18 to take third place in the sectional.

The doubles final features Angelia Berti and Lily McCain from Hinsdale Central girls badminton against Riley Alstott and Aubrey Wendorff from Glenbard East.

Alstott and Wendorff on the attack early, getting the smash for the point. But the Red Devil duo of McCain and Berti too strong all night. They take the doubles championship in straight sets, helping Hinsdale Central to the team sectional title. Glenbard East in second while Naperville Central finishes in third.

