Hannah Meeks Makes TWO Diving Catches

Hannah Meeks had her Neuqua Valley Wildcats leading Waubonsie Valley and then protected the lead with not one, but two diving catches.

There’s a great matchup unfolding at Waubonsie Valley as the Wildcats visit the green and gold. And with the Warriors mounting a rally, Hannah Meeks leaves two runners stranding with a phenomenal grab. Oh and, on top of that, she comes back the next inning and leaves even more jaws drop, helping Neuqua earn a DVC win as she picks up Naperville Sports Weekly’s Play of the Week, presented by Trunnell Insurance.

The Wildcats lead nearly wire to wire to top Waubonsie Valley by an 11-6 score. It’s Neuqua’s second win over Waubonsie on the season.

