Hannah Laub Dropping Dimes

We’re back on the hardwood for the Play of the Week for the girls basketball regional final and Waubonsie’s Hannah Laub shows off her playmaking skills. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Plainfield North welcomes Waubonsie Valley and East Aurora girls basketball for the regional semifinal round of the postseason. The fifth-seeded Warriors look to get back to the regional final against the 12th seeded Tomcats.

Taylor Curry knocks the ball away from behind, which goes right to Laub and she throws a beautiful outlet pass on the money to Curry who lays it in for the and one. As we look at it again, you can see the accuracy Hannah Laub puts on the pass, hitting her teammate right in the hands. She’s not just a bucket getter. She can also dish out the assists.

A dominant second half for Waubonsie Valley as senior Lisbet Sanchez caps things off with a runner. The Warriors move on to the regional championship where they will face Plainfield North after a 67-35 victory.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.