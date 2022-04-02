Hannah Laub Can Hit Dingers Too

On this Play of the Week, we have softball with Waubonsie’s Hannah Laub letting us know why she’s a terrific athlete. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

After a week of cold rain and snow, the sun is finally out for some softball at Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors come into this one with a 2-2 record while the visiting Oswego East Wolves are competing in their first game of the season.

You’ve seen her torch the nets on the court. Hannah Laub can also rake on the turf as she crushes this pitch and that ball is gone. She’s now had Plays of the Week in basketball and softball. What can’t she do?

Although, it was all Oswego East from the start. Salis helps retire the side and the Wolves seal the deal with a 4-1 win.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram! You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.