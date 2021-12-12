Haley Fitzgerald Impresses on the Balance Beam

For the Play of the Week, gymnastics makes its first appearance of the season with Neuqua Valley taking on Naperville Central and Wildcat Haley Fitzgerald showing impressive work on the balance beam. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Haley Fitzgerald finishes her event with a terrific gainer layout and lands nicely onto the mat. Another look at the dismount. Beautifully done and that helped her score a 9.2 as well as becoming the top all around on the night.

We hit the mats at Neuqua Valley for a DVC clash. Wildcats come in looking for their first win of the season while the Redhawks look to continue flying high after beating the Waubonsie/Metea Co-Op.

Back to Susan Jones who continues to impress scoring an 8.6. Neuqua Valley girls gymnastics takes the meet by a big margin over Naperville Central.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

