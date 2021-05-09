Gus Scott Girls Track and Field Invite 05.08.21

The girls Gus Scott Track & Field Invitational has returned for the 2021 season. The event is being held over two days this season, with Wheaton Warrenville South hosting on Friday and Naperville North hosting on Saturday.

Pole Vault

We begin with the pole vault on Friday afternoon. Naperville North gets a 2nd place finish from Mya Mangan. She clears 2.7 meters.

The pole vault champion comes from Wheaton North as Kaelin Leishman gets over 3.15 meters as the sun sets behind her.

4X800 Relay

The first track event of the meet is the 4X800 meter relay. Benet Academy using a quartet of oustanding cross country runners in this one to build an early lead. Kelly Andrews leading off before handing the baton to Louisa Diamond. Prospect, Wheaton South, St. Charles East and Naperville Central also in the hunt.

Meghan Andrews runs the third leg before Elizabeth Camic runs the anchor. Camic turns a close race into a rout as the Redwings cross the line in first place. Prospect in second and Wheaton South in 3rd.

3200

Up next another long race with the 3200. Midway through and we have a tight pack of runners still. Sydeny Kearns from Neuqua Valley in front of Joy Jackson from Benet, Madeline Cody from Naperville North and Keeley Behr from Metea Valley. Cora Marcet and Addison George from Naperville Central just a little farther back.

Entering the final lap and Kearns and Jackson have a slight lead over Behr but those three have separated from the pack.

As the race hits the final 50 meters, Keeley Behr comes on strong to win the event. Joy Jackson in 2nd, Kearns in 3rd and Cody in 4th.

1600

End of the first day at Wheaton South and we have the 1600. A lot of orange near the front with Molly Morton and Jackie Liu from North along with Eleanor Clark from St. Charles East and Payton Fleming and Jenna Bachara from Wheaton Warrenville South.

Down the stretch, Molly Morton pulls away to win. Jackie Liu in 2nd and Clark in third. Segi Smith-Pariola from Naperville Central takes 7th.

High Jump

Moving on to the second day of the Gus Scott girls meet at Naperville North. We begin with more field events starting with the high jump.

Maeve Conneely looks good in the early part of the year. She clears 1.65 meters in her second attempt.

Teammate Madeline Andelbradt also gets over 1.65 meters. The Huskies tie for first, but Andelbradt gets the edge because she cleared it on her first attempt. Andelbradt also won the 300 hurdles the night before.