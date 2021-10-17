Grant Larkin Bullies His Way for a Big Return

The Play of the Week took place at Neuqua Valley where the Wildcats’ special teams makes their second appearance on this segment, this time in the return game.

Grant Larkin looks like he might get stopped by a few DeKalb defenders, but he fights out of it and lands a nice little stiff arm here to create space and we’re off to the races. Nobody catches him as he goes down the sideline for a 95-yard kick return touchdown. Let’s look at it again. Grant Larkin just refuses to go down and the stiff arm just enough to break free.

Neuqua Valley is now 8-0 on the season and will face Naperville North for the DVC Championship. The Wildcats have used plays like the one from Grant Larkin all season to rise in the IHSA rankings.

Each week the NCTV17 sports team selects a boy and girl Play of the Week from the high school sports competitions we cover. Those plays are then eligible for our Play of the Month competition in which you, our viewers, can vote for your favorite.

