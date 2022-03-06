Grady Blessing Shoots and Scores Through Several Defenders

For the fourth week in a row, Waubonsie represents our Play of the Week, this time it’s Grady Blessing in hockey. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It is game two of the Illinois West Championship between Maine and the Warriors Hockey Club. Maine looks to close out the series while the Warriors hope to force a game three.

Late in the second period, the Warriors work the puck around to Grady Blessing who eventually secures the puck. He shoots it through four Maine players and somehow, it finds the back of the net. How did he make this with all that traffic? Just an unbelievable shot by the Warrior.

Two minutes to play in regulation as Jake Salvatore wins the faceoff and drops the puck back to Michael Fortune. He shoots and scores glove side giving Maine the 4-3 lead. That would be enough as they win the Illinois West Championship after sweeping the Warriors Hockey Club in two games.

