October 17, 2021

Going the Distance with Cross Country Fast Facts

Fast Facts takes a look at the history of cross country across the world, in the state of Illinois and in the city of Naperville!

-Cross Country began as a competitive sport in England in the early 1800’s. 

-A high school cross country race is 3.1 miles long.

-The average life of a cross country running show is 200-300 miles.

-The top 5 runners in a race score for a team. Whatever place a runner finishes is the amount of points they score for their team. If there is a tie, the team’s 6th place runner is the tiebreaker.

-The best possible score in a cross country race is 15.

-The first IHSA team cross country state meet was held in 1946. 

-The first girls cross country state meet was in 1979.

-The team with the most boys cross country state championships is York, who have won 28 under legendary head coach Joe Norton!

-Neuqua Valley has won three boys state cross country championships (2007, 2009, 2016). Naperville North won one in 2008.

-Winnebago has the most girls state cross country championships with 12

-Naperville North has the second most with 10.

-Naperville has one boys individual state champion, Neuqua Valley’s Chris Derrick in 2007. His time of 13:52 is the third fastest in state history.

-Naperville has had two girls individual state champions. Amanda Fox from Naperville Central in 2011 and Judy Pendergast from Naperville North in 2015.

-Judy Pendergast is the record holder at the state meet with a time of 15:54.

