Glenbard East Girls Golf Regionals 09.30.2021

The Glenbard East Girls Golf Regionals takes place at Glendale Lakes golf club where Hinsdale Central takes home the title for the second straight year.

Girls Golf Regionals tees off at Glendale Lakes golf club hosted by Glenbard East for a second straight season. Benet Academy and Naperville North are in attendance along with 8 other teams and one of those teams is Hinsdale Central who took home the Regional crown last season.

6th Hole

Hole number 6, Benet’s Olivia Ruffalo has her ball lined up for a birdie and she’s got it. Ruffalo finishes as the Wings second best scorer with an 81 on the day.

Hinsdale Central’s Elyssa Abdullah puts some nice air on this ball that rolls as it hits the green. She pars it in from there finishing with the second best score of 71.

Still on hole 6 and it’s North’s Eshani Ragam also with a great drive to the dance floor. Ragam finishes with an 89 sending herself to sectionals as an individual.

10th Hole

To the 10th hole and here is Red Devil Sarah Thornton putting some power on this ball that bounces right near the pin. That attempt results in a par after missing the birdie.

North’s top golfer on the day is Ashlyn Bhatia who sinks this short putt for par after a rough start on the front 9.

15th Hole

She’s not done yet. On hole 15, she absolutely rips this ball into the air that takes a nice roll and is so close to the hole. She sinks the birdie scoring an 80 on the day and is one of four Huskies heading to sectionals as individuals.

Red Devil Caroline Owens is attempting for a long birdie that gets a good roll, but is just short of the hole. She pars it in from there finishing with a 79.

We got another birdie coming from Benet’s Audrey Wake. It wasn’t easy, but she makes it count. Not a bad performance in her first regional.

18th Hole

Final hole and here is Wake again. The freshman sinks the par finishing as the top scorer with a 75.

However, the best score on the day came from Sarah Thornton. After a nice chip to the green, that results in a par. She scores a 70 on the day and that helps Hinsdale Central clinch their second straight regional title with Downers Grove North in 2nd and Benet Academy in 3rd.

