Girls Water Polo Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 04.26.21

After a two week pause, Neuqua Valley girls water polo is finally back in the pool and hosting rival Waubonsie Valley. Despite the season starting over a month ago, this is just the second conference game for both teams.

1st Quarter

Opening quarter, Waubonsie leading 3-2. Warriors goalie Hannah Twaddell with a long pass to Maggie Trzupek who then tosses to Elle Filipiak who puts in her second goal. 4-2 WV.

2nd Quarter

Second quarter now, Alex Skurka lofts a pass to Maria Lerena who wins the race to the ball over Neuqua goalie Deborah Zimmerman. Lerena puts it in to make it 5-2 Waubonsie Valley.

A few minutes later, Lerena with a shot that is deflected away by Zimmerman, but Filipiak tracks down the loose ball and puts it in the goal. 7-4 Warriors.

Waubonsie getting everything they want in the first half, Filipiak passes to Alex Skurka who bounces it in. Warriors up 9-4 at halftime.

3rd Quarter

Opening possession of the third quarter, Jillian Johnson passes to Micaela Johnson. Micaela creates some spaces and scores in the right corner of the net. Wildcats down by four.

But Waubonsie has an answer as Clara Taylor walks it in on the breakaway and gets the goal to go. Warriors up by six late in the third quarter.

Just before the end of the the quarter, Johnson and Johnson connecting for another shot as this time Jillian gets the goal from Micaela’s pass. Neuqua down 11-7 entering the 4th.

4th Quarter

Wildcats still battling, freshman Megan Roberts fighting off defenders before delivering the goal. Suddenly Neuqua trails 12-9.

NV still putting pressure on as Alexis Emmens finds Micaela Johnson who has room to walk it in. She then tosses a goal over the head of Twaddell. Wildcats down 12-10.

Two minutes to go in the game, Alexa Mehra gets a pass to Jenna Anderson, who slips a shot past the Waubonsie defense and it floats into the net. Anderson fired up as the Cats trail by one, 12-11.

After a defensive stop, Jillian Johnson with a bullseye through a sea of arms to tie the game. What a comeback from Neuqua Valley. 12-12 with a minute to go!

Waubonsie finally gets a good look as Filipiak tries to create room for a shot, she breaks free and puts the Warriors back on top with just over 30 seconds remaining. 13-12, five goals in the game for Filipiak.

Time winding down, Megan Roberts and Jenna Anderson pass back and forth and Roberts ties the game once again. Her third goal of the quarter sends this game to overtime.

Overtime

OT is made up of two 3 minute quarters. In the first quarter, Micaela Johnson has some room. She patiently waits and lobs another great shot over the defense. Her 7th goal of the game puts Neuqua in the lead for the first time 14-13.

In the second overtime quarter, Twaddell tosses to Lerena to Elle Filipiak. She unloads a great shot just out of the reach of Zimmermann. Tied at 14 and we head to double OT. Sudden death meaning the next goal wins the game. Both teams absolutely exhausted after a grueling contest.

Double Overtime

Megan Roberts looking to win it for the Wildcats, but Maria Lerena with a great block as Twaddell clears the ball. The WV goalie then finds Filipiak who quickly tosses to Clara Taylor. A one on one chance and Taylor does not miss. Waubonsie Valley girls water polo outlasts Neuqua Valley in a fantastic marathon matchup by the score of 15-14.