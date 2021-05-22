Girls Water Polo Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville North 05.21.21

Naperville North girls water polo looks to punch its ticket into the sectional final against Waubonsie Valley, hosting the Warriors in the semis. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Naperville North getting ready to tunnel its way into the sectional final, hosting the Waubonsie Valley Warriors, with WV topping Hinsdale Central 22-9 to open up the post-season.

Right out of the gates it’s the Huskies getting in position in front of the Warrior net. Anna Tarantino plays a little catch and then slams home the opening point.

Minute later and North back on the attack. Except, this time, Waubonsie goalie Hannah Twadell comes through with a point blank stop.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the offensive opportunities for the Huskies are plentiful. Kelsey Wessel gets in close and fires in a goal – it’s 3-0 North.

And the hits just keep coming. With 2 minutes to go in the first, Claire Jansen makes it a 5-0 tally

The offense not the only bright spot for North – sniffing out every Warrior shot attempt, Grace Raquel is keeping the net clean.

Meanwhile, the offense is still clicking – the lob pass over the middle finds Alex Mantel and she makes it a 10-0 game.

Waubonsie still trying to make its way on to the scoreboard… Maggie Trzupek rifles a shot that ricochets off a defender and in to the goal.

Funny moment here as the half draws near. Ella Selman in for Raquel and trying to score from goal to goal… but hits the post!

And then with time dwindling she gets a second shot at it… and it comes up short! Unreal! She can’t help but laugh.

To open up the second half, Waubonsie hoping to find a way to hit twine… and Alex Skurka gets the job done.

However, North is too potent and is heading to the sectional final – Claire Brown seals the deal on a 17-4 win for the Huskies.

