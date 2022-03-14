Girls Water Polo Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central 03.12.22

It’s cold outside so we welcome you inside to a hot and muggy Naperville Central pool. The Redhawks and Waubonsie Valley girls water polo hit the water for game four of the Naperville Central quad as both teams faced off against Loyola and Whitney Young earlier in the day. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Early on the Warriors have a 1-0 lead, well Elle Filipiak changes that as this nice floater makes it 2-0.

Next go around for WV, Clara Taylor shows off her throw and it pays off for the goal. No love was shown between the ball and the opposing goalie. 3-0 Green and Gold.

Annie Hunter finally gets the Hawks on the board with a penalty shot. Score is now 3-1.

Central makes it 3-2 but the Warriors have an equalizer. Alex Skurka take a shot with a hand in her face and it still works to give her team a 4-2 edge.

Redhawk Annika Patel keeps it close as she scores with some help from the net. 5-3 Waubonsie after the first.

Fourth Quarter

Fast forward to the fourth quarter with this game locked at 6. Not for long because Julianna Russo puts that ball in and the Hawks take their first lead 7-6.

Russo tries for another that is denied but gets it back by fighting through the defense and feeds it to Allison Jurcich who takes well advantage of the open opportunity. Score is now 8-6 Central.

Annika Patel scores two goals on the game as her second seals the victory for the home team. A 5-1 surge in the fourth quarter helps the Hawks to a 11-7 win. These two girls water polo teams will see each other Tuesday at Waubonsie for the conference opener.