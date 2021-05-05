Girls Water Polo Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 05.04.21

Waubonsie Valley girls water polo arrives at the Metea Valley pool fresh a win against St. Charles East and looking to keep the momentum. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley the site of a clash in the pool – Mustangs meeting the Warriors as Waubonsie Valley comes off a massive win against St. Charles East under head coach Chris Hagenbaumer.

Let’s pick up play in the first quarter, Warriors leading 4-3 early on… and on the attack. Maria Lerena initiates a little give and go… and that produces a 5-3 lead.

Minute left in the opening quarter and a lob into Elle Filipiak finds the mark. The Waubonsie scorer does… just that, score. It’s 7-3.

To the second and Waubonsie refusing to loosen the reigns on the contest… Carly Wallace gets out in front before pulling up, hesitating and finding twine. 8-3 WV.

Metea doing its best to stay in the contest despite a deluge of shot attempts. Goalie Kyrsten Ann Lucas has to range back as the ball drifts towards the net… but gets there right in time.

Lucas not the only goalie stepping up her game. Waubonsie net minder Hannah Twadell makes the stop and then turns defense into offense… lofting the ball ahead an getting the offense going… and it’s Lerena with the eventual goal.

And Lerena is far from done – the senior with an 8 goal night, including this tic tac toe sequence as Waubonsie builds its lead to 15-3.

Mustangs won’t concede… so Sarah Voakes goes to work and after a steal, gets the ball and fires it past WV for the tally.

And teammate Libby Martinson follows suit in the fourth quarter with another goal. Despite a few late points, it’s Waubonsie Valley Girls Water Polo winning this one – 22-7 the final score.

