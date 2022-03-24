Girls Water Polo Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 03.22.22

Waubonsie Valley girls water polo takes on Metea Valley in a DVC matchup where the Warriors defeat the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got a girls DVC water polo matchup as Waubonsie Valley looks to continue their winning ways traveling down the road to Metea Valley.

First Quarter

Warriors on the attack early. Juliana Carter saves Elle Filipiak’s first shot, but she picks up her own rebound and scores putting Waubonsie up 2-0.

Later, Maddie Wueste passes off to Alex Skurka who fights off the defender and shoots top corner extending WV’s lead to four.

Mustangs looking to get on the board as Allison Leslie passes to Madeline Walbridge who eventually finds the net. 4-1 at the end of the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Starting the second quarter as Skurka and Carter are fighting for the ball and it’s Skurka winning the battle for the easy finish.

Mustangs respond instantly as Elizabeth Martins lobs a shot over Hannah Twaddell to the net. Warriors up 6-2.

Clara Taylor comes right back down the other way and scores with a lob shot of her own.

Momentum starting to sway in favor of Waubonsie. Elle Filipiak breaks away and finishes off the play with the goal.

Alex Skurka caps off the second quarter fighting for position and shooting bottom corner. 10-3 Warriors at the end of the half.

Third Quarter

Not much action in the third quarter besides this long range lob shot from Madeline Walbridge. Mustangs trail by five going into the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter

In the fourth, Isabella Delgada starts it off with a shot into the bottom corner.

Warriors with control of the ball and Skurka has a shot that goes off the fingertips of Juliana Carter into the back of the net. She finishes with six goals.

Last minute of the game, Sarah Voakes throws a nice backhand shot for the goal. Despite the strong finish, Metea Valley falls in their first conference match to Waubonsie Valley 12-9.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!