Girls Water Polo Waubonsie Valley vs. Hinsdale Central 05.19.21

Waubonsie Valley girls water polo enters the playoffs as the 5-seed in its sectional, taking on the 4-seed Hinsdale Central inside the Red Devil pool. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Waubsonsie Valley enters the 2021 post-season as the 5 seed, taking on Hinsdale Central, who nabbed the 4 seed and get a chance to host the Warriors at home. Let’s see what Chris Hagenbaumer’s team can do in the sectional quarterfinals.

We’re not even two minutes and ‘Bonsie already on the prowl. After a foul in front of the net, Clara Taylor gets the feed and nets the opening goal.

Hinsdale Central trying to respond 30 seconds later — #15 spins and finds the back of the goal to tie it up.

Not to be one-upped, Elle Filipiak gets herself 1-on-1 with the Red Devils goalie and zips in a tally.

Picking up steam, Waubonsie starts adding on – Filipiak once again finds herself face to face with the goalie and makes it a 4-1 score.

Late in the first quarter we have another appearance from the mystery player under the #15 cap… she makes it a 4-2 contest.

Opening up the second, Waubonsie going back to the tried and true… and that’s Maria Lerena. From the middle, she nets a point – it’s 6-2.

Pretty crazy sequence here… first, a shot caroms off the post and ricochets all the way to the corner… the mad dash won by Hinsdale Central – and the point is going its way too.

Making our way towards the intermission, here come the Warriors on the charge. Alex Skurka finds the red mat, making it an 8-3 score at the break.

Carly Wallace making sure the Warriors press down on the gas pedal in the third – she gets a catch and release in front of the net and doesn’t miss.

And as if things couldn’t get any better for WV… Filipiak makes it a 14-5 game as we hit the fourth.

Red Devils trying to stick around in the fourth – number 15 nets one of her 8 goals on the night but the deficit still huge.

And it stays that way as Lerena gets her 8th and Waubonsie rolls to a 22-9 win.

For more prep sports content, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!