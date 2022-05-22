Girls Water Polo State Final Naperville North vs Stevenson 05.21.22

For a third time in team history the Naperville North Huskies are in the Girls Water Polo State championship game and look to capture their second ever top spot after getting their first ever state title last season. In their way is the Stevenson Patriots, a matchup that shouldn’t’ surprise anyone. These two teams have faced off in the two previous championship games with the Patriots winning in 2019 and the Huskies winning in 2021. Whistle is blown the ball is in the water we are underway in the finals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Tied at one in the first but that changes shortly because Husky Alex Mantel throws that ball into the net for her second goal of the game giving her team a 2-1 lead.

Patriots have a response in the hands of team leading scorer Elizabeth White. This shot evens things up at two and the senior has scored 112 goals on the season.

But the Huskies bounce back in the mix of Alex Mantel scoring her third goal of the contest.

Now the hosts hope for another tie. Although this time North goalie Ella Selam has other plans to help maintain the one goal lead.

Second Quarter

Kelsey Wessel gets in the scoring fun. Her shot doesn’t quite go in so she swims to the ball and taps it to extend the North lead to 4-2 going into halftime.

Third Quarter

There’s no slowing down for the Blue and Orange as Claire Jansen ends this possession with you guessed it a goal. 5-2 Dogs.

Here come the Patriots. More like here comes a score from Mary Fouani as this cuts the deficit to 5-3.

Stevenson shows why it’s made five consecutive state finals appearances. Becca Stone doesn’t give up on her effort and puts that ball into the net. Patriots have some more life but now trail 6-4.

Fourth Quarter

But the Huskies show why they deserve that second first place trophy. Kelsey Wessel throws that ball in with authority making the lead now 8-4 in North’s advantage.

Time for the dogs to put it away and it's again Alex Mantel with the dagger wet shot as she and Wessel combined for eight of North's goals. Those were huge because the Naperville North Huskies have just captured their second first place finish in schools history after a 9-5 win. This is their 5th state trophy in school history all under Hall of Fame Coach Andy McWhirter.