Girls Water Polo St. Charles North vs. Naperville Central 05.21.21

Naperville Central girls water polo wants to secure a date with Naperville North in the sectional final but first has to beat St. Charles North.

Let’s wrap up our semi final night of water polo at Naperville North with a girls match. We got Naperville Central who looks for a spot in the sectional championship game against Naperville North. First they gotta face St. Charles North who is led by Ellie Hamilton and Krista Domaracki who combined for 8 goals in their win against Neuqua Valley.

First quarter and Central is coming out on fire. Annie Hunter throws a rocket and the goal is too much to handle for the visitors. 1-0 Central.

3-1 Central and they’re not slowing down as Sophia Bleuher gets the ball and scores the goal for the Redhawks. Their lead is now 4-1.

Central up 5-1 but North’s Emily Watanapongse sneaks that ball in for the score. 5-2 Central as we’re just under way in the second quarter.

Central’s Maggie Toennis has a response. You guessed it it’s a Redhawk goal and at this point don’t even be surprised. 6-2 Central — Hawks take a 7-2 lead into the break.

3rd quarter and Allison Jurcich is in a break away and oh yes that’s a goal. Right out of the gate it’s 8-2 Central.

You want another Jurcich goal? Here you go. After making a few moves it’s good and it’s 10-2 Hawks.

4th quarter and it’s all Redhawks as Sophia Bleuher also has a breakaway and also scores a goal. Hawks win big 16-2 and up next is Naperville North for the right to go to State.

