Girls Water Polo Sectional Semifinal Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central 05.13.22

Naperville North awaits the winner of the girls water polo sectional semifinal matchup between Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central. The Warriors fresh off a thrilling overtime win over Hinsdale Central in the quarterfinals. While the Redhawks longtime head coach Jeff Plackett just picked up career win number 500 over Lockport.

1st Quarter

In the opening minutes of the first quarter, Juliana Russo tosses a pass to Annie Hunter who shoots it home. The Redhawks with an early 2-0 lead.

Later in the first, Waubonsie drops a pass in. Nice work by Ruby Meier to fight for the ball and toss her shot into the back of the net. Warriors on the board down 2-1.

2nd Quarter

Naperville Central leading 4-1 in the second quarter now when Waubonsie senior Maggie Trzupek gets the goal to go. WV down 4-2.

Redhawks get a nice pass from goalie Claire Shiffer to Aisling Barrett, who finds Anne Hunter for her fourth goal of the first half. 6-2 Naperville Central.

Waubonsie turns the heat up on offense. Hannah Twaddell to Maggie Trzupek who drops a dime to Clara Taylor for the one timer. Warriors cut the lead in half down 6-3.

Moments later, Waubonsie gets the ball to Elle Filipiak who let’s one go from long distance. The senior finds the top corner. Great shot as Waubonise trails by just two.

Not long after that, Alex Skurka takes advantage of a penalty shot and gets this goal to go. Suddenly the Warriors trail 6-5.

A little over a minute remaining in the first half, Waubonsie looking for the equalizer. Maggie Trzupek gets a pass from Ruby Meier and fires in the game tying goal. What a comeback for the green and gold, it’s a brand new ball game at 6-6.

Late in the half, Naperville Central finally gets the offense clicking again, a nice pass to Allison Jurcich who turns and fires to put her team back on top 7-6.

Final seconds of the half, Twaddell holds the ball until the final seconds and shoots from long range. Claire Shiffer makes the save to keep the narrow lead going into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Into the third quarter, Juliana Russo fights her way towards the net, hangs in the air and gets the goal to push the lead back up to 8-6.

After another penalty goal from Alex Skurka, another outlet pass from Shiffer ahead to Allie Guccione, who beats the defense down the pool for the goal. Redhawks retake momentum and lead 10-6.

4th Quarter

Into the 4th quarter now, a pass inside to Annie Hunter. Her shot is deflected and saved, but great hustle from Allison Jurcich to swim in and get the steal and the goal. That helps seal the win for Naperville Central, who moves on to the sectional final after a 16-7 win over Waubonsie Valley water polo. Rival Naperville North awaits in the championship.