Girls Water Polo Sectional Semifinal Metea Valley vs. Naperville North 05.13.22

The semi finals in the Neuqua Valley girls water polo sectional are here as the number one seeded Naperville North Huskies take on Metea Valley. The Mustangs with a strong bounceback season, defeating St. Charles North 15-9 in the quarterfinals and posting a winning record.

1st Quarter

North goalie Ella Selman with a perfect outlet pass to Mia Sparacino, but a nice save from Metea goalie Juliana Carter.

But the Huskies didn’t earn a 28-1 record on the season by accident. After knocking out Neuqua Valley in the quarterfinals, they are on the attack again, Claire Jansen to Kelsey Wessel for the goal to put North in front.

Later in the first quarter, Alex Montel with a pass to Sophie Raquel who tallies one of her three first quarter goals. Huskies already up 5-0.

The Huskies are just so fast and so skilled, another great outlet to Alex Montel who bounces this shot home for the goal. 6-0 North.

2nd Quarter

More of the same in the second quarter, Claire Jansen with a nifty spin move as she swims towards the goal. The defense deflects the ball but Jansen recovers and knocks the goal home. One of three on the night for Jansen.

Metea Valley doing what the team can to slow the North offense, including packing the goal with defenders. But Sarah Crosset is able to power this shot into the net anyway. Huskies up double digits at halftime.

3rd Quarter

In the second half, more of the same. On the fast break, Alivia Frommelt passes over to Calista Jansen who tallies her first goal. Naperville North cruises to the sectional final to face Naperville Central. A solid Metea Valley season comes to a close.