Girls Water Polo Sectional Final Naperville Central vs Naperville North 05.14.22

Defending state champs Naperville North is back in the girls water polo sectional finals looking for a fourth straight trip but have to get by crosstown rival Naperville Central. The Huskies won last years sectional final against these birds 13-2. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Huskies are already up 1-0 in the first quarter and Mia Sparacino makes it 2-0 after winning the one on one battle between her and the goalie.

Annie Hunter keeps the Redhawks in it after getting a goal from long range and it’s a 2-1 deficit.

North’s turn to respond and you should recognize this name. It’s Basketball standout Sarah Crossett who can also hit shot in the water. That goal makes it 4-1 dogs.

Now it’s Claire Jansen’s turn to score. She shows no love to the Central goalie and makes things look too easy for the Blue and Orange.

Second Quarter

To the Second Quarter and the Hawks still have some fight. Julianna Russo shifts gears and just sneaks that ball past the goalie. 8-3 North.

Here’s Sophie Raquel wanting to score so she gives it a nice lob that lands right into the bread basket. It’s now a 10-3 lead for the dogs.

Now Raquel will find Crossett and what do you know she puts in another one. Four goals on the day for Crossett.

Third Quarter

Huskies are not pumping the breaks in the third. Kelsey Wessel gets a pass and scores for her team. Naperville North has once again punched their ticket to state after a 15-3 win. They will face Lincoln Way East in the quarterfinals. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!