Girls Water Polo New Trier vs. Naperville North State Semi-Final 05.28.21

Fenwick is the host of the State Series for boys and girls water polo. Naperville North comes in to the semi-finals after knocking off Lyons Township. North will challenge a New Trier a team that the Huskies defeated earlier this month.

1st Quarter

North on the attack first as the ball finds Claire Jansen and she puts some firepower behind that shot attempt. Huskies strike first up 1-0.

2-0 Huskies but it’s the Trevians turn to score. Charlize Escasa gets up in the air and puts some power on that ball for the goal. North’s lead is down to 2-1.

Score remains the same but not for long. This time Emma Wendt gets the ball for New Trier girls water polo and this goal ties things up with over four minutes left in the opening quarter.

Looks like someone forgot about Anna Tarantino. She fakes a pass before unleashing a rocket into the net. At this point you should not be surprised as the senior has over 150 goals on the season now. North takes back the lead 3-2.

4-2 Huskies who look to build on that. Claire Jansen gets the ball again and again she scores. Two goals in the game for the junior. 5-2 Huskies.

New Trier looks to cut into the deficit, but Huskie goalie Grace Raquel is there for the save.

2nd Quarter

2nd quarter and here is Huskie freshman Kelsey Wessel. Her first attempt is no good but then she snags that ball and puts it in on attempt number 2. Huskies lead 8-2, feeling good up six goals at halftime.

3rd Quarter

Third quarter and New Trier girls water polo starts off with a penalty shot. Emily McKenzie puts a nice bounce on that ball and it finds the goal. Trevians trail 8-3.

The Huskies lead is down to 8-4 but Sarah Crossett will change that as she fights for the ball off a Claire Brown pass and scores for the Dawgs in a crowd. It is now 9-4 Blue and Orange.

Trevians are not going away Bridget McKenna gets the pass and quickly scores cutting the deficit to a 10-5 Huskies advantage.

However the Naperville North offensive attack is just relentless. Tarantino scores her fourth goal of the night, putting this out of reach. For a second consecutive season, the Huskies are heading to the state championship! And for the third straight post season, a matchup with three time state champion Stevenson awaits.