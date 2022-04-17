Girls Water Polo Neuqua Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 04.12.22

Waubonsie Valley girls water polo takes on Neuqua Valley where the Warriors take a decisive win over the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

With less than three weeks left of the regular season for girls water polo, Neuqua Valley travels to Waubonsie Valley for a War of 204 in the pool.

First Quarter

First minute of the game, Clara Taylor passes off to Elle Filipiak who opens up the scoring.

Warriors already up 3-0 as Alex Skurka gets the ball in front of the net and she doesn’t miss from there.

Phoebe Puacz responds with a goal of her own and gets the Wildcats on the scoreboard.

Skurka responds right back as she turns and fires a shot top corner. 5-1 green and gold.

Final minute of the first quarter, Callie Tuma shoots from distance and she finds the back of the net. 6-4 WV at the end of the first.

Second Quarter

Warriors start the second quarter with some nice passing and Maggie Trzupek finishes off the play with a goal.

Waubonsie now up 11-5 as Alex Skurka shoots far post giving them a seven-goal lead going into halftime.

Third Quarter

WV picks up right where they left off. Hannah Twaddell’s shot lands right in front of Trzupek who carries the ball in for the finish.

Warriors not slowing down as Ruby Meier joins in on the action with a goal of her own. They’re pulling away now up 15-5.

Neuqua looking for some life in the third as Callie Tuma finds Nikki Sterchele wide open in front of the net and she shoots bottom corner.

Fourth Quarter

Final quarter, Twaddell passes to a wide-open Filipiak and she scores her eighth goal of the game.

Alex Skurka is on a breakaway and she also scores her eighth goal as Waubonsie Valley takes the 21-7 win over Neuqua Valley.

