Girls Water Polo Neuqua Valley vs. St. Charles North 05.19.21

The State water polo sectional has begun after no go around in 2020. We have a quarterfinal matchup between 6-seeded Neuqua Valley and the host St. Charles North girls water polo, who holds the 3 seed. Winner gets the 2 seed, Naperville Central.

1st Quarter

First quarter and Neuqua is on the attack. The pass game is a theme until Jillian Johnson finds Alexa Mehra and her goal is good. Neuqua jumps in front early up 1-0.

However the North Stars have a response. Ellie Hamilton is in a one on one fight but she still gets the goal to go. We are all tied at 1.

2nd Quarter

2nd quarter and the home team looks for the lead. Krista Domaracki takes her time and throws her goal on the top shelf giving the North Stars a 2-1 advantage.

After another Domaracki goal here is Hamilton again. She patiently waits for an opening and it works to perfection. 4-1 St. Charles North.

Neuqua is still showing some fight. Micaela Johnson gets the ball and puts it in the back of the net. Neuqua trails 4-2.

However the North Stars are still attacking before the break. Hamilton has the ball and that’s trouble for the Wildcats. St. Charles North leads 5-2 heading into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Third quarter and here comes Neuqua. Meghan Roberts gets the ball, shoots right away and it’s a goal. Neuqua inching closer down by two, 5-3.

4th Quarter

However tonight it was the Hamilton and Domaracki show. The two combine for all the goals for St. Charles North girls water polo and that adds up to a North Stars win. North Stars move on to play Naperville Central with an 8-3 win, while the season comes to an end for Neuqua Valley.