Girls Water Polo Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 05.04.21

Neuqua Valley traveling to Naperville Central for girls water polo. Always a daunting task to face the Redhawks in their own pool as sectional play approaches.

1st Quarter

About a minute into the game Maggie Toennis gets the ball behind the Neuqua defense and walks it in. She gets the goal past Deborah Zimmerman as Central is on the board first.

Naperville Central on the fast break once again. Sophia Bleuher gets the pass from Toennis as the Redhawks lead 2-0 in the early going.

Allison Jurcich gets the outlet pass from her goalie. Despite a hand in her face, she lobs a shot into the goal. Naperville Central up 5-0.

Redhawks still rolling early. A pass is dropped in to Grace Lueken who gets the goal to go. Central up by six.

Neuqua fighting hard for points, the Wildcats get the steal and Megan Roberts uses a well placed top shelf shot to get the goal. 6-1 Central after the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Red and white goalie Emma Ryor with some great passes in this one. Maggie Toennis tracks down this ball and gets a shot off past Micaela Johnson and Deborah Zimmerman. Five goals in this one from Toennis.

Elizabeth Hofeman leaves a pass to Megan Roberts who gets the long range goal. Wildcats trailing 9-2.

3rd Quarter

Second half now, another long outlet from Ryor, this one to Gianna Laperna. The senior battles and gets the shot off. Zimmerman deflects it but the ball crosses into the goal. Four goals in the quarter for Laperna as Central pushes the lead to double digits

More good passing from Ryor, she finds Sophia Bleuher behind the defense who goes high for the catch and the goal. Redhawks running away.

Third quarter winding down, Jill Johnson with a nice shot for the goal into the right corner of the net.

4th Quarter

Once again another long pass from Emma Ryor. This one finds Anna Chi who waits for her chance before tossing in the goal. Naperville Central girls water polo with a comfortable victory over Neuqua Valley.