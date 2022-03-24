Girls Water Polo Neuqua Valley vs. Naperville Central 03.22.22

Naperville Central girls water polo takes on Neuqua Valley in a DVC matchup where the Redhawks dominate the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Let’s jump right in for this DVC matchup with Naperville Central girls water polo at home taking on Neuqua Valley. Central is undefeated at 10-0 going into this game, while Neuqua is coming off a tough loss to Hinsdale Central.

First Quarter

Annie Hunter gets things started for the Redhawks. She rips this one to the net off the assist from Anna Chi.

Moments later, Hunter gets her second goal, this time with a penalty shot to make it 2-0 Central.

NV trying to answer back. Callie Tuma receives the pass, but her attempt is too high hitting off the top of the crossbar.

Annie Hunter continues her terrific start with another goal, this time getting it past Alexis Kuebelbeck. Redhawks are up 5-0 at the end of the first.

Second Quarter

Five minutes left in the first half, Tuma makes a long pass to teammate Nikki Sterchele who gets Neuqua on the board. Central still leads 8-1.

Wildcats are on the attack again. Sterchele’s throw is deflected, but Alexis Kuebelbeck taps it back in. That cuts it to a seven-goal game.

Anna Chi and Allie Guccione look to connect for a goal, but Guccione’s shot hits off the crossbar and goalie Isabella Marasco saves the attempt by Chi.

Third Quarter

We move to the third quarter and it’s Annie Hunter again, this time finding Reagan Fox for the goal. 13-2 Central.

Three minutes later, Claire Oliver from the corner delivers it to Chi who puts in the goal to extend the lead.

Nikki Sterchele trying to give the Wildcats some life, but goalie Clare Shiffer just gets a hand on it to send it away.

Nicky Perea finally finds the net for Neuqua, but it wouldn’t matter as Central dominates, winning 15-3.

