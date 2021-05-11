Girls Water Polo Neuqua Valley vs. Metea Valley 05.08.21

Neuqua Valley girls water polo traveling to Metea Valley for a Saturday morning DVC matchup. The Wildcats finding a groove after missing two weeks earlier in the season.

1st Quarter

A little over a minute into the game, the Wildcats strike first as Jill Johnson spins and gets the opening goal for the blue and gold.

Later in the quarter, Alexa Mehra with a shot for Neuqua. It’s blocked by Metea goalie Kyrsten Lucas. But Meghan Roberts is there to put the rebound in for the goal. 2-0 Wildcats.

Near the end of the the first quarter, Micaela Johnson guarded closely by Sarah Voakes. So Johnson just throws a shot over everyone’s head and it lands in the net. 3-0 Neuqua Valley.

2nd Quarter

Midway through the second quarter, Alexa Mehra with a shot from right in front. She gets the goal to go. Wildcats up 6-0 and rolling.

Metea looking to get on the board, Sarah Voakes with a long range shot as the clock winds down, but it sails wide. However, she does get the first Mustang goal less than a minute later.

4th Quarter

In the second half, Micaela Johnson drops a pass to Meahan Roberts who makes a tough shot past a pair of Mustang defenders. Neuqua up 8-1.

Mustangs looking to claw back into the game, Libby Martinson gets a nice pass from Caroline Vosmik. But Deborah Zimmerman makes a great fingertip save to stop the shot.

Neuqua back on the attack, Micaela Johnson over to Jill Johnson. She snipes in a beauty from long range as the Wildcats pull farther away.

Mustangs not giving up on the defensive end. The black and gold packs in near the goal and blocks the Wildcat shot attempt.

But too much Wildcat offense. Jill Johnson with her third goal of the quarter and fourth of the game puts the exclamation point on the Neuqua Valley girls water polo road victory.