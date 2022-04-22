Girls Water Polo Naperville North vs. Waubonsie Valley 04.19.22

Naperville North girls water polo faces Waubonsie Valley in a DVC battle where the Huskies cruise for their 11th straight victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

After a bit of a slow start to the season, Waubonsie Valley has won 11 of its last 12 as they welcome the defending state champions to its pool. Naperville North girls water polo is seeking its 11th straight victory.

First Quarter

Less than a minute into the action, goalie Ella Selman sends a perfect pass down to Claire Jansen who holds off her defender and notches the first score of the game.

On the other end, this is Clara Taylor surveying her options then lobbing one over the head of Selman to tie the game up at one.

After another great lead pass from Selman, Jansen tosses it to Mia Sparacino and she finds the back of the net. Huskies take a 3-1 lead.

Waubonsie didn’t waste time to respond. This is Alex Skurka catching the pass from Elle Filipak and firing a rocket into the goal to get the Warriors back within one.

Huskies on offense, Alex Mantel tries to sneak one by Hannah Twaddell, but she’s there for the save keeping WV within striking distance.

Still in the first quarter, Jansen swings the ball across to Cam Swanson and she goes up high for the score. That extends the North advantage to 5-2.

Second Quarter

Now up 7-2 in the second, Huskies are on the attack. The intial shot by Sarah Crossett is stuffed by Twaddell, but she gets the rebound and lets Swanson finish the job. They’re now up by six goals.

The blue and orange are cruising now. They move the ball across the pool where Alex Mantel is waiting and she tacks on another score. North goes up 11-2.

With seconds left in the half, Waubonsie wrestles it away from the Huskies, but it winds up in Kelsey Wessel’s hands for another goal. North cruises to their 11th straight victory, winning 17-2.

