Girls Water Polo Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 04.12.22

Naperville North girls water polo takes on Metea Valley where the Huskies complete the shutout over the Mustangs.

We’re at Metea Valley High School for some DVC girls water polo action as the Mustangs host the Naperville North Huskies.

First Quarter

Early on in this one, it’s all Huskies. Ella Selman is determined as she misses her first shot, but follows it up with a backhand shot that finds the corner of the net. They lead 12-0 at halftime.

Third Quarter

The Mustangs look to get a goal on the board. Julia Carter has a chance with defenders behind her, but she misses the net.

The Huskies continue their dominance. They have a great opportunity and Alex Mantel is able to finish the goal off to put her team up 14-0.

The Mustangs didn’t lack aggression in this one. Alison Leslie fires a shot towards the net, but Sophie Raquel makes a tremendous save. It’s still a shutout.

Fourth Quarter

Minutes later, Metea is on the attack again. Isabella Delgado gets a few looks at the net, but check out this goaltending effort by Ella Selman. What a play to keep them off of the board.

The Huskies are looking to close it out, Calista Jansen finesses a lob shot over the arm of the goalie and Naperville North completes the shutout taking this one 17-0.

