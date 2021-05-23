Girls Water Polo Naperville Central vs. Naperville North Sectional Final 05.22.21

Naperville North water polo aims to keep its record clean and playoff hopes alive against Naperville Central as they clash in the sectional finals. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a perfect Saturday morning for some girls water polo and what’s better then a Cross Town Classic to decide the Sectional Champion. The undefeated Naperville North Huskies take on a strong Naperville Central team.

Kicking things off for the Huskies less then 30 seconds in is Anna Tarantino who fires a shot top corner.

North on the attack again as Claire Jansen centers to a wide-open Tarantino who taps in her second goal early on.

Tarantino would go on to score her 3rd consecutive from the penalty spot but looking to bounce back with a long range shot is Central’s Annie Hunter. North up 3-1.

However, responding back with a goal is North’s Claire Brown who’s shot at the back post finds the back of the net.

North’s offense has been strong all year that’s no secret but check out this lob shot from Sarah Crossett that finds the side netting giving North a 6-1 lead after 1.

Into the second quarter now and picking up right were she left off is Crossett who’s all alone and she’s not going to miss from there. North up 8-1.

You can see why North is undefeated after seeing this one handed catch and shot by Claire Jansen. North starting to really pull away in this one.

Remember Anna Tarantino from earlier on, well she wants back in on the action as she scores her 5th goal of the goal putting North up by 10.

Stopping the bleeding and finally getting some offense is Central as Amanda Blanton finds herself right in front of the net and she picks out the top left corner. Central still down big.

Finishing off this dominating performance is Claire Jansen who slots in North’s 13th goal giving the Huskies the 13-2 victory over Naperville Central and more importantly the Sectional Plaque and a trip to the State Quarter Finals against Lyons Township.

