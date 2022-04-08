Girls Water Polo Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 04.05.22

Naperville North girls water polo plays host to Naperville Central in a crosstown showdown where the Huskies cruise to the win over the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got a crosstown showdown in the pool, where Naperville North girls water polo plays host to Naperville Central. Last year, the 2021 state champion Huskies beat the Redhawks in all three of their meetings.

First Quarter

Almost two minutes into play, Kelsey Wessel finds Claire Jansen near the net and she sends in the first score of the game.

Moments later, its Wessel receiving the lead pass from Sarah Crossett and she finds the net again. North up by three.

Now down 4-0, Central’s Annie Hunter takes the penalty throw and sneaks one by Ella Sherman for the score for the team’s first goal.

Still in the first quarter, that’s Cam Swanson outpacing everyone in the pool and she’s able to add to the scoreboard despite Claire Shiffer getting a hand on it. Huskies go up by five.

With a minute to go in the period, Wessel attacks from the corner and gets another score. She would end up with five goals in the game.

Third Quarter

Skipping to third, Alex Mantel gets in on the action as she fires one by the keeper. The Huskies cruise to a 13-2 win over the Redhawks.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!