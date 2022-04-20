Girls Water Polo Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 04.19.22

Naperville Central girls water polo takes on Metea Valley where the Redhawks take the decisive win over the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s girls water polo with Metea Valley hosting Naperville Central. Redhawks have their first game since they played in the Stevenson tournament last weekend where they went 2-2.

In the first quarter, Annie Hunter throws a pass towards the net for Allie Guccione. She picks it up and scores for the first goal of the game.

Goalie Claire Shiffer throws this pass way down the pool and Hunter chases it down. She waits and hits it off the crossbar and in. That makes it 2-0 Central.

Hunter drops this pass right in front of the goal and Juliana Russo tracks it down. She makes a slight pump fake and then goes top shelf for another goal. Redhawks lead 4-0 at the end of the quarter.

Now in the second, Sarah Voakes has it taken away by Allison Jurcich. She swims toward the net and zips it past Juliana Carter for the score.

The Redhawks continue to impose their will as Annika Patel lobs a pass to Russo who scores yet another goal. They go into halftime up 6-0.

To the second half, it’s a penalty shot for Annie Hunter and she throws a nice skip shot that finds the corner of the net. That’s her second goal of the night.

The Mustangs finally get on the board as Allie Leslie takes the pass, moves closer, then fires this shot to the net. They trail 8-1.

Hunter was active in this one, especially on offense as she drives and throws a bullet towards the net for another goal. Central continues to control this game.

More great defense from Allison Jurcich as she gets another steal and then chases down the ball on the breakaway. She scores and her team takes a 10-1 advantage into the fourth.

Allie Leslie finds the back of the net and she had both of the two goals from Metea. Although, Naperville Central goes on to take the decisive win 14-2.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!