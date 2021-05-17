Girls Water Polo Metea Valley vs. Waubonsie Valley 05.15.21

Metea Valley girls water polo visits Waubonsie Valley in the final conference match of the season before the start of sectional competition.

2nd Quarter

The Warriors offense looks ready for the postseason. The Mustangs block the Elle Filipiak shot but Clara Taylor gets the loose ball for the goal.

A couple minutes later, Grace Bergman swings a pass to Filipiak who slips a shot under the arm of Carter. Waubonsie rolling up 8-0.

In a crowd, Warrior Maria Lerena manages to get a shot off and into the net for another goal for the green and gold.

3rd Quarter

Second half now, Mustangs looking to get the offense going. Kyra Henkle with a shot but it deflects off the post and Waubonsie gets the rebound.

That turns into another chance for the Warriors. Maria Lerena with the spin for another goal. Waubonsie up by double digits.

Metea Valley back on offense. Isabella Delgado tracks down the ball and passes to Libby Martinson. She finds the corner of the net for the goal.

But Waubonsie with a quick response, Maria Lerena puts in another goal. She has a game high seven in this one!

Time winding down at the end of the third. WV goalie Hannah Twaddell unloads a shot with the clock expiring and she gets in the score column!

4th Quarter

Into the fourth quarter now, Mustangs need some more offense. Caroline Vosmick gets her shot from distance to go for the goal.

Waubonsie always with a response in this one. Elle Filipiak gets a pass from Lerena and puts in her fourth goal of the day.

Time running out for Metea girls water polo. Madeline Walbridge with a shot but it’s deflected and cleared by Hannah Twaddell and Alex Skurka. Waubonsie rolls in this one 17-2.