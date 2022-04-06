Girls Water Polo Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 04.05.22

Metea Valley girls water polo takes on Neuqua Valley in a DVC matchup where the Mustangs win to end their three-game skid. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a DVC matchup in girls water polo as Neuqua Valley plays host to Metea Valley. Both teams looking to end their losing streaks.

First Quarter

First quarter, Libby Martinson takes the pass from Madison Hastings. She turns and flips it to Madeline Walbridge who puts it home to make it 2-0 Mustangs.

This time it’s Walbridge finding Hastings whose backhand shot bounces off goalie Helen Gao and into the net. They lead by three.

Then it’s Josie Dichoso finding the back of the net for Metea and they lead 5-1 to close out the first.

Second Quarter

Neuqua struggling to get going on offense, but Phoebe Puacz looks to change that as she picks up the ball, turns, and fires a shot to the corner of the goal. That makes it 6-2.

Although, the Mustangs continue to have the advantage. Allie Leslie picks it up right in front of the net and scores easily to put them up six.

Later, Leslie makes a good pass over to Madeline Walbridge and she’s got another goal. Metea leads 10-3 at the half.

Third Quarter

In the third, Neuqua looks to mount a comeback. Nicky Perea tries to find an open teammate and eventually passes to Nikki Sterchele who converts on the goal.

Then it’s Sterchele looking for Alexis Kuebelbeck and she’s able to toss it over three Mustang defenders for the score. That cuts the lead to 12-7 as we go to the fourth.

Despite being outscored in the third, Metea responds in the final frame. Madeline DeGraff gets ahead of the pack and she finds the net to extend the lead to six.

Fourth Quarter

The visitors pull away in the fourth as Allie Leslie makes it a ten-point game. Metea Valley wins 20-8 to end their three-game skid and move to .500 at 4-4.

