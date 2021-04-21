Girls Water Polo Metea Valley vs. Naperville North 04.20.21

The time has come for our first girls water polo highlight of the season at the Naperville North pool for a DVC matchup. The Huskies come in as the 2019 State runner up taking on Metea Valley who is lead by new head coach Missy Hines.

First Quarter

One of the state’ top returning players is North senior Anna Tarantino and she gets the ball rolling early. 2-0 Huskies in the first quarter.

Here come the Huskies with the ball again as Tarantino gets the pass from Mary Crosset and Metea goalie Sophia Shabazz in an unenviable spot. If you guessed Tarantino score here, you earn a gold star. 5-0 Huskies.

North teammate Sarah Crossett gets a chance to score and with a few pump fake she throws that ball to the back of the net. North is cruising up 8-0 after the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

2nd quarter and Tarantino can not be stopped. She just flips the ball into the goal showing complete control of the contest. 11-1 Huskies, 8 goals on the night for Tarantino.

Tarantino can also pass the ball. Here she finds Claire Jansen who puts in a goal of her own, one of her three goals in the game. 12-1 North.

Mustangs are showing some fight in the second quarter. Here is Madeline Walbrido eying the net and after a very well placed throw it goes in. Not easy to get one past Grace Raquel in goal. Mustangs still with work to do down 13-2.

3rd Quarter

However it’s way too much North on this night as Tarantino swims with the ball and passes it to Jansen for the goal as the offense continues to roll. Naperville North girls water polo picking up where they left off two years ago after a big win over Metea Valley.