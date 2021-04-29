Girls Water Polo Metea Valley vs. Naperville Central 04.27.21

Naperville Central girls water polo is off to a blistering 11-2 start to its season as the Redhawks welcome a Metea Valley team that enters 1-5. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a nice day outside but there’s nothing wrong with jumping into a nice, chilly indoor pool for a DVC matchup. Naperville Central comes in with an 11-2 record taking on the 1-5 Metea Valley Mustangs.

Hawks on the attack up 1-0 as Sophia Bleuher loses control of the ball but gets it back and nets the goal. 2-0 Central early in the first.

Now 3-0 Central and here is Maggie Toennis fighting through traffic. She loses the ball momentarily but gets it back and gets the goal to go. 4-0 Central.

Toennis having herself a monster first quarter as she’s on the breakaway and with a couple moves it’s a goal and it’s 5-0 Central.

Second quarter and Bleuher also has herself a big game. She throws that ball in with authority as Bleuher and Toennis combine for 9 goals total on the day.

Now 10-0 Hawks and Aisling Barrett has the ball. She waits, throws it in, and it pinballs its way into the back of the net. Central is running away with this one up 11-0.

More hawks get involved with the scoring. Allison Jurcich keeps her on the eye on the ball finds it and no surprise it’s a goal for the Red and White. Central is up 14-0 after Jurcich scores 1 of her two goals.

Grace Lueken also scores two goals and she makes it look easy with that throw. Redhawks run away from the Mustangs, 17-0.

