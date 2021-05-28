Girls Water Polo Lyons Township vs. Naperville North State Quarterfinal 05.26.21

Naperville North girls water polo enters the state quarterfinal with an undefeated record and has to face a really tough Lyons squad. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Fenwick High School the host of the 2021 state series for girls and boys water polo. This matchup features undefeated Naperville North and star Anna Tarantino taking on Lyons Township lead by Allison Cabrera and Novalee Roberto, who have combined for 255 goals on the season. Whistle is blown; the ball is in the water we are under way in the State quart finals.

First quarter North is up 1-0 now it’s 2-0 after Mary Crossett floats this ball nicely into the back of the net.

Next go around and yes here is Tarantino and look at the moves she puts on. That’s not even fair and was that a no look goal she just made? Yes it was and it’s 3-0 Huskies.

Lions trying to get on the board and they do so with this goal by Emilia Mladjan. The Huskie lead is down to three by a score of 4-1.

2nd quarter and Claire Jansen throws a pass that’s too strong but not to worry when you have Tarantino. It’s a simple catch and shoot, which is easy for the senior. North extends its lead now to 6-1.

On the next Huskies possession it’s Sarah Crossett on the breakaway. She fakes out the goalie and to the back of the net that ball goes. 7-2 Huskies.

Just before the break Crossett can’t score but Claire Jansen is in the right place at the right time. It’s a goal and the Huskies take a 9-2 lead heading into the half.

Third quarter and the Lions look to get some offense going. Charlotte Land has the ball and some patience and the goal is there. LT cuts into the deficit down 9-3.

Huskies have an answer and it’s Mary Crossett again who also waits patiently and the result is a Huskie goal. North with its largest lead of the game up 11-4.

Lions make some noise in the second half with their one counterpunch. First it’s Novalee Roberto scoring goal number 121 on the season and it makes the score 11-5.

In the forth quarter it’s Allison Cabrera punching in her 137th to make it a five goal game, 11-6 Huskies.

However it’s the Anna Tarantino show on the day. She scores a total of 8 goals giving the Naperville North girls water polo team a 13-6 win. New Trier awaits on Friday.

For more prep sports content, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!