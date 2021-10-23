Girls Volleyball Wheaton North vs Benet Academy 10.21.2021

Benet Academy hosts Wheaton North on Senior Night where the Redwings get past the Falcons in two sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The fans showed up at Benet Academy as the girls volleyball team honors their four seniors in their last home match of the season with a non-conference matchup against Wheaton North.

1st Set

We open up this match with a senior from Benet serving in Ann Marie Remmes who is participating in a match for the first time this season since tearing her ACL over the summer. Even though the point ends in favor of Wheaton North, the Senior Redwing got to step onto the court one last time. What a moment.

Game tied at one and up to serve for Benet is Sam Buckley who gives the Falcons some trouble resulting in an ace.

Wheaton North up 6-3 and a kill from Audrey Brcka adds to that lead.

Benet down one and battling back. The Falcons are unable to return Caelin Abramic’s serve and it ties this set up at nine.

Skipping into the later parts of the set, the home team leads by one, but not for long as a kill from North’s Caitlin Johnson makes it 18 all.

Set point for Wheaton North up one, but the Redwings will not go down that easily. Some insane defensive plays from Rese Bastuga and Anna Eschenbach help them tie it back up.

Both teams now need to win by two and Benet’s Kirsten Krammer starts it off with a huge ace.

The Redwings finish off the long set with a strong kill by Caroline Carens giving them the 31-29 set one win.

2nd Set

Into the second set. Benet has a 7-6 lead and Christine Pullen extends that lead with an ace.

The red and white starting to pull away as Carens and Ava Novak go up for the block to extend the Redwings lead to six.

Benet is having its way in this set thanks to a nifty tip over the net by Caelin Abramic.

North trying to stay alive in the match as Libby Hornof spikes it past the defense.

Sam Buckley finishes off the match with a nice tip that gives them the set two win by a score of 25-14 and sweeping the match over Wheaton North. Benet opens up the postseason against West Aurora on Tuesday in the Regional semifinal.

