Girls Volleyball Waubonsie Valley vs. Wheaton North 09.15.21

Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball faces Wheaton North in the Wheaton Classic where the Warriors come up short against the Falcons.

We’re at the Wheaton Classic girls volleyball game. This game is the last match of pool F, as Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball takes on Wheaton North.

1st Set

We start the first set tied at 2. Waubonsie’s Ashlyn Hickey gets a nice kill to put the Warriors up 3-2 early on.

Score is 9-6 Warriors now as North’s Paige Syswerda serves and she gets the ace for the Falcons.

A couple points later, we’re tied at 12 apiece. Amanda Garazin gets an ace of her own. 13-12 North.

Now tied at 14, we have some back and forth action that ends when a kill from Megan Gomez gives the Warriors the point.

Skipping to the end of the 1st set with North up 1. After a long rally, Syswerda finishes it off giving Wheaton North the 25-23 set 1 win.

2nd Set

Starting off the second set, Warriors Alex Skurka and Leah Tubbs go up for the block not once, but twice to give them the point and an early 4-3 lead.

Tied at 4, Ella Brend picks up the ace to put the Falcons up 1.

Wheaton North starting to pull away now. After a good rally, Caitlin Johnson gets the kill to put North up 15-8.

It’s Waubonsie’s turn. The Falcons can’t keep Alex Smith’s serve alive and that makes it 19-12.

Paige Syswerda had an ace in the first set, she gets another one extending the lead to 22-12.

Game point for Wheaton North. A violation by Waubonsie gives the Falcons the point and the set 2 win by a score of 25-15.

They finish 2nd in the group while the Warriors finish 3rd place in the group.

