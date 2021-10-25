Girls Volleyball Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 10.19.21

With playoffs just on the horizon, the Warriors of Waubonsie Valley trekked across town for a battle with Neuqua Valley girls volleyball.

The Wildcats jostling for position in the playoffs, look to stay above .500 and keep their distance from 4th place, Naperville Central.

Set One

The first set was a seesaw battle, but Bryanna Jones wants to swing momentum so she skies for the forceful kill to freeze the D and give NV a 7-5 lead.

Later on in the first, Waubonsie’s Megan Gomez want to show Jones you don’t need power to rack up kills. Sometimes you just need a little finesse. Score knots at 8

Service was a huge key to the game and there were plenty of aces to show. Here, Jahnavi Karat’s serve is too much for WV to handle and ties it at 12.

Eventually, the Warriors would jump out to a 13-18 lead. But with Nicholette Fuglestad serving, the Wildcats storm back to take the lead.

A few serves later, it’s Bryanna Jones coming through with an ace to lock up the first set for Neuqua, 25-22.

Set Two

Second set, Waubonsie screams out to a 7-2 lead powered, in part, by this Katie Godo ace.

The set was getting out of reach of the Wildcats, so Alma Solis strings 3 aces together to close the gap down to 15-10.

The set would reach 14-24 when Gianna Ptaszek takes over serving. She and her team would string together 7 straight points to make it 24-21.

But the comeback effort comes to an end when Bryanna Jones is too strong and Waubonsie evens the match at 1 set a piece.

Set Three

The Wildcats would harness that momentum from the second set and build on it in the third, this block and return over the net would make the score 9-2 early.

The Warriors were on the wrong side of lop side in this one as the ace by Liel Thomas makes it 21-5 in favor of NV.

On to the match point where Bryanna Jones has no regard for human life, she strikes this ball through Ava Orkfritz to take the set 25-8. Neuqua girls volleyball wins the match 2-1 over Waubonsie.