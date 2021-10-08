Girls Volleyball Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville North 10.05.21

Naperville North girls volleyball goes up against Waubonsie Valley where the Huskies get past the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re near the midway point of the DVC girls volleyball season with Naperville North trying to keep pace near the top of the standings against the visiting Warriors of Waubonsie Valley.

Set One

North leading very early in the first set, Waubonsie’s Ashlyn Hickey goes for a kill. Gabby Schlecht with a fantastic dig and Natalie Corcoran taps the ball over for the point. Huskies up 4-0 to start.

Later in the opening set, Alexandra Barbier going for the kill for Waubonsie, but Paige Lauterwasser gets up for the block and the point. North adds to the lead.

The Warriors need to get some points together, this will help. Ava Orkfritz keeps the ball alive, Catherine Godo then sets up outside hitter Hickey for the kill. They’re down by five.

Ashley Kushner serving for the Huskies, it’s near the back line and it deflects off Waubonsie for an ace. North pulling away in the first set.

Warriors not giving up just yet. Alexandra Smith sets a ball to Megan Gomez who taps one to the empty spot on the floor. Point for the green and gold.

Sarah Fournier now serving for WV but Natalie Corcoran quickly taps one over with her left hand. The Huskies cruise in the opening set.

Set Two

Waubonsie playing much sharper in the second set. Nice dig from Orkfritz and Godo sets up Hickey once again for another kill. Warriors down by one.

WV playing with a lot of energy as the second set goes back and forth. They’re able to set up Leah Tubbs for this kill to keep the pressure on.

The Huskies need to respond and they do with Sydney Kushner and Natalie Corcoran setting up Kara Oxenknecht for the kill. 16 assists for Corcoran and four kills for Oxenknecht on the night.

Naperville North with so much more size than Waubonsie and the team took advantage all game. Paige Lauterwasser drops the hammer for her 11th kill to end the match. The Huskies with a straight set win 25-10, 25-18 over the Warriors.

