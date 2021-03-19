Girls Volleyball Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville Central 03.16.21

After being pushed from the fall to the spring, girls volleyball is back. Naperville Central returns to its home court after capturing a regional title last season, hosting a young Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball squad that lost many key contributors from last year’s sectional finalist team to graduation.

Set One

6-6 in the opening set. The Warriors serving as Central’s Kenzie Brower gets high above the net and slams the kill down to the floor. Point goes to the Redhawks who take the lead.

9-6 Central with the Redhawks serving and they continue to attack as Bower and Anna Krupinski form a wall of arms at the net for the Central point. 10-6 Red and White.

Now 19-9 Redhawks and here is Giorgia Cavalleri who is back after missing last season with an ACL tear. She goes in the air off the Krupinski set and spikes the ball into next week. 20-9 Central.

Only one senior on this Waubonsie Valley varsity roster and here she is keeping her team alive in set one. Bhavneet Grover with the kill off the passes from Heather Thomas and Ally Smith.

Set point NC and Kaitlin Skowronski gets the bump off the serve and then comes flying in for the kill and the set point for the Redhawks. Central starts off with a 25-11 set one win.

Set Two

2nd set now as Ashlyn Hickey serves. The Warriors show some fight as Lexi Barbier joins the block party and gets the point for the Green and Yellow. 6-4 Waubonsie early in the second set.

7-6 Warriors and on the next trip around, a nice dig from Lauren Mitchell. Bhavneet Grover sets up Ally Smith for the kill as the ball deflects off Central. The Warriors have some momentum up 8-6.

Tied at 12 and despite a nice save from Ally Smith, Kaitlin Skowronski just taps the ball over to the open spot on the floor. Redhawks take back the lead up 13-12.

Kate Jennings serving for Central and after the Warriors return sails over the net, Skowronski slams the hammer down. The big time kill extends the bird’s lead to 18-13.

Set point and Central libero Caroline Hughes slides into your picture and a great dig ends up being the winning point for the Redhawks. Naperville Central is 1-0 after a 2 set sweep over Waubonsie Valley girls volleyball 25-11, 25-15.