Girls Volleyball Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 10.12.2021

Metea Valley girls volleyball hosts rival Waubonsie Valley in DVC play where the Mustangs break a program record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Eola Road rivals Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley meeting up on the girls volleyball court. The Mustangs are the lone undefeated team in the DVC at 6-0 and are about to set a program record for wins with a 28-2 record overall. The Warriors still looking for their first conference win.

Set One

Anabelle Troy serving for Metea. The Warriors keep the ball alive, but send a free ball over. Morgan Rank then bumps to Regan Holmer who sets up Florida commit Kira Hutson for a powerful kill to start the match.

Troy still serving and she will continue with the serve after picking up the ace. The Mustangs gallop out to a 5-0 lead.

Later in the set, Waubonsie with a well-designed set up for the point as Catherine Godo assists Leah Tubbs who finishes the play for the green and gold.

The Warriors getting some rhythm now, Ashlyn Hickey picks up an ace of her own. Waubonsie down by three.

Some great defense on display in this opening set. Hutson with a dig off the Alexandra Smith serve. Holmer with the block on Alexandra Barbier and Emma Bludgen digs it out with one arm. Ava Orkfritz makes a one armed dig for WV as well, followed by another Bludgen dig. Megan Gomez goes for a kill that is partially blocked and AGAIN Bludgen hits the floor for her third dig of the point. Hickey then goes for a kill, but it’s too strong. What a point for the Mustangs.

Kira Hutson serving and she racks up the ace. 10 kills, 10 digs, an ace and one block on the night for the junior.

Waubonsie serving late in the set, Bludgen with the assist to sophomore Camille Morrison who slams down the kill. That gets the whole Mustang roster fired up as Metea takes set one 25-16.

Set Two

Metea serving in the second set, Heather Thomas and Ashlyn Hickey set up Alexandra Skurka who gets a kill past the Metea defense.

This time it’s Waubonsie’s turn to show some defense. Nicole Amrhein goes for the kill but Skurka and Tubbs combine for the block as the Warriors keep things close.

But Metea Valley just so strong. The Mustangs get up for a block early in the point, but Waubonsie does a nice job to block the Kira Hutson kill attempt. Morgan Rank then passes to Regan Holmer who sets up Jada Wlodarczyk for the kill. The Mustangs tie a program record with their 29th win in two sets over Waubonsie Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!