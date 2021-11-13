Girls Volleyball State Semifinals Barrington vs. Metea Valley 11.12.21

The girls volleyball state series is back at Illinois State University after missing out in 2020 because of the COVID 19 Pandemic. This year’s 4A Semi final matchup features Metea Valley making its first ever-State appearance and eyeing a spot in the finals. They get set to take on the Barrington Fillies who are back in the State series for the first time since 2006. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Set One

It’s the Fillies with the early momentum wanting to show Metea that State experience. This block by Bre Dunn does the trick giving Barrington a 5-3 lead after a quick 3-0 run.

The strong start in the first set continues for Barrington even when the rallies have to extend. The reset attempt sets up Campbell Paris and her 292 kills on the season. Make that 293 with this one giving her team a close 11-9 advantage.

However if we learned anything from this season it’s to never count out Metea Valley. Fillies on the reset as Jessica Horwath sends it back but Kira Hutson makes an amazing save to keep it alive and Maura Pilafas ends the rally with a kill. Mustangs only trail by one 13-12.

Now it’s time for the Kira Hutson show. Usually she’s the killer but this time she’s blocker. A quick three straight points for the Mustangs ties up the first set at 16.

Mid Suburban Conference player of the year Amanda Cleary draws up a beautiful possession for the Fillies. The reset chance comes and it ends with another kill from Paris. 9 kills on the night for the junior that breaks the 300 mark with 301 kills on the season. Oh and it increases their lead to 18-16.

However on the Mustangs side anything you can I can do better. Here is Maura Pilafas again this time with a block. Metea is hyped up and why not? We are all tied at 21.

The Pilafas momentum continues. Regan Holmer gets the dig that sets up number 11 for the kill and Mustangs grab the lead 23-22.

Set point for Metea and I wonder who’s gonna shut the door. The answer, oh yeah it’s Kira Hutson. Black and Gold end the first set on an 8-3 run with a 25-23 set one win.

Set Two

To the second set with the Mustangs up big. Halle Sullivan gets involved on the kill fest as she smacks the ball right over Gwen Adler’s head, putting her team on a 7-2 run.

Regan Holmer come on down. She was pivotal in the assist game but she can also get some kills. The senior gets a nice floater to go right onto the court making it an 11-5 advantage for Metea.

Barrington is down but still have some fight. Here is the Fillies kill leader Jessica Horwath with now 361 kills on the season after her seven kill performance. It cuts the deficit to 13-7.

However the Mustang momentum can’t be stopped. Annabelle Troy makes it look too easy with this ace. 18-9 Metea.

Match point for the Black and Gold and the Fillies expect Kira Hutson but this time it’s Regan Holmer with the kill. The history book remains open for Metea Valley as the Mustangs are heading to their first State finals after a two set victory. They will face Mother McAuley in the championship match.

