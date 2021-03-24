Girls Volleyball St. Viator vs. Benet Academy 03.22.21

Here comes your 2019 State Champs as the Benet Academy girls volleyball team returns home to honor their seniors as they take on St. Viator in their first home game since November 2019. This highlight is presented by BMO Harris Bank.

First Set

Getting the Redwings started is Kyla Kenney who hits the strong kill down the middle. 1-0 BA 1st set.

After some back and forth action and a good one handed save by St Viators Cailyn Harrington the point is awarded to Viator after BA cant return the ball. 3-2 BA 1st set.

Some quick action here as Viators Lily LaFleur hits a strong shot to the outside that BA cant handle. Benet up 1 early on. 4-3 BA 1st set.

Great defense at the net as BA keep the play alive until a nice setup by Rachel Muisenga allows Ann Marie Remmes to connect for the easy kill. Benet pulling away, now up 8. 13-5 BA 1st set.

We have our first ace of the night as a breakdown in communication allows BAs Kiara Zamar to get the point. 20-5 BA now 1st set.

Another quick rally as Benet sets up senior Kyla Kenney for the kill. BA go on to win set number one by a score of 25-9.

Second Set

Starting the 2nd set right where they left off as Rachel Muisenga sets up Kyla Kenney for the kill. 2-1 BA early on in the 2nd set.

A common theme of the night is BAs defense and a prime of example of that is this block by Daria Rodriguez and Ann Marie Remmes. BA up 6-2 2nd set.

Another common thing in this game was Rachel Muisenga setting up here teammates, this time she sets up Ann Marie Remmes for the kill. 9-7 BA 2nd set.

Giving St Viator some momentum here as Reanne Valera hits strong shot that was for once to much for the BA defense. St. Viator down 2. 8-6 BA 2nd set .

Yet again BAs Rachel Muisenga sets up her teammate for the kill but this time its Kyla Kenney with the kill. Muisenga would finish the night with 20 assists. 10-8 BA 2nd set .MTS

A lot of good defense from BA but this time its St Viators time to show off the defense as Lilly LaFleur makes the block at the net. Benet up 6. 17-11 BA 2nd set.

St Viator trying to stay in the game as Lauren Allaire hits a nice shot that BA cant handle. Benet now up 8. 20-12 BA 2nd set.

Benet Academy Girls Volleyball Wins

Another quick rally as this time Jaclynn Budreck sets up Kyla Kenney for the kill and helping Benet to the 2 set victory with scores of 25-9, 25-17.

