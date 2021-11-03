Girls Volleyball Sectional Semifinal Yorkville vs Metea Valley 11.01.2021

The Girls Volleyball Sectional Semifinal takes place at Oswego High School where the Mustangs move on to the finals for the first time ever. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The theme for this Girls Volleyball Sectional Semifinal is firsts for Metea Valley and Yorkville. The Mustangs make their first ever sectional appearance after clinching the regional title while the Foxes are back in the sectionals for the first time since 2007.

First Set

Metea is up 3-2 in the first set and it’s Kira Huston making an impact. She gets the pass from Regan Holmer and smacks it to the other side. It’s a two-point lead.

Mustangs up 8-4, but here come the Foxes. Holmer tries to send it back, but the black and red are able to return. Janelle Pye-Blacknard spikes the ball that bounces off Morgan Rank for the kill. That cuts the deficit to three.

Eight-point lead for Metea and we got a rally. Each team is going back and forth trying to secure the point. Once the Mustangs get it, it’s Emma Bludgen setting up Annabelle Troy for the kill giving her team a 17-8 advantage.

Set point Metea Valley. An error on the Foxes gives the black and gold a 25-14 set one victory. One set away from the finals.

Second Set

However, in the second set, Yorkville is a different team. It’s Pye-Blacknard getting the easy kill and a 4-2 advantage.

Foxes up three, but Metea isn’t going anywhere, especially when Hutson is on the court. After her team gets the ball back, she rises for the spike and cuts the deficit to 10-8.

It’s a one-point Yorkville lead. Ella Bourque smashes it to extend the lead to two.

We are tied at 14 with momentum on the Mustangs side. Hutson and her teammate Halle Sullivan form a wall for the rejection to retake the lead.

And they don’t look back from there. We have a long rally, but Regan Holmer caps it off. She blocks Pye-Blacknard’s kill attempt and Metea leads 21-19.

Match point for the Mustangs. Yorkville can’t get the return and Metea moves on to the sectional finals for the first time in school history. They will take on Plainfield North in the finals after a straight set win over the Foxes.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!